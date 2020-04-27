PATIENTS receiving end of life care in hospital will now be able to live out their final days at home after a hospice changed its support model.

St Helena Hospice provides care to people living with life limiting conditions.

As a result of the pandemic, however, the hospice has come under immense pressure and bosses have had to decide how best to use resources and help the NHS.

In a bid to both cope with demand and free up beds which could be used by patients at north Essex hospitals, the hospice has now expanded its SinglePoint service.

The telephone service offers around the clock advice, meaning the hospice can support patients regardless of where they are in the county.

The charity’s ability to carry out emergency home visits when people are in crisis has also been extended as has the amount of personal care on offer.

The changes come after St Helena Hospice was given sole responsibility to co-ordinate all out of hospital end of life care for the duration of the pandemic.

Mark Jarman-Howe, St Helena Hospice chief executive, said: “We have thought carefully about a different model of care that would best support the NHS and allow us to step up.

“We want to ensure patients and families towards the end of life get the care and support they need, when they need it, for however long this crisis continues.

“We are acting as a co-ordinator for local services, to make sure people are given the option of staying out of hospital if they don’t need to go in.

“Equally, dying people have the option to come out of hospital and be cared for at home.”

With more patients staying at home, the hospice will be able to free up beds so it can help north Essex hospitals by taking their patients.

An additional two-bedded bay, for example, has already been added to the Colchester facility taking the number of beds now available to 18.

The number of people suffering with intense and multiple needs at home who nurses can now care for has also increased from eight to 14.

Mr Jarman-Howe said the charity has also partnered up with Anglian Community Enterprise, which runs Clacton Hospital and Fryatt Hospital in Harwich.

“We’re working closely to make sure the use of the beds at the hospice, and in the Clacton and Harwich hospitals, are able to provide effective end of life care and support,” he said.