FOUR men have been arrested on suspicion of conning an elderly resident by committing suspected courier fraud.

Essex Police's Clacton D Team, CID and Force Support Unit recently responded to reports of a courier fraud in Frinton.

The callous crime involved a 91-year-old victim, who, according to the officers, had been targeted by four men from London.

The force, however, successfully intercepted the group's fraudulent actions and have since arrested the quartet.