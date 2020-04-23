FIREFIGHTERS spent four hours battling a fire after an industrial workshop became engulfed in flames.

Crews from Clacton, Weeley, Brightlingsea and Frinton were called to Sadds and St John’s Yard, in Skelmersdale Road, Clacton, just before 1pm today.

Once they had arrived at the scene, firefighters found the warehouse was completely alight and thick smoke was billowing into the air.

Police officers closed off the road to drivers so the firefighters could carry out their work without disruption.

After assessing the situation, crews worked hard in what they described as “difficult conditions” to get the blaze under control.

In a bid to minimise further potential danger, workers from UK Power Network were also instructed to isolate any power being directed to the building.

Just over two hours after it had started, the blaze was under control, but the structure was deemed unsafe, so further dampening was done from a fire engine’s aerial platform.

Paramedics were also spotted at the scene, but a spokesman from the East of England Ambulance service confirmed there were no injuries.

One homeowner, who lives behind the building which went up in flames, said: “I looked out the window and I could see the flames coming up and there was this thick black smoke.

“The firefighters were trying to put it out, but within half an hour the whole lot had gone.”

Ricky Cook has run the classic car restoration business positioned directly next to the burned down building for the past seven years.

He said the fire started accidentally, after an ember from his bonfire flicked onto overgrown ivy on the side of the workshop.

“I was having a small bonfire as I thought it might be good to make the most of this dead time and tidy up the yard a bit,” he said.

“I then come up to have a cup of coffee and some people living in front of us called to ask if we could put it out because they were in their gardens.

“That’s when I realised it was not my bonfire which was the issue, the back of the building had actually caught alight.

“I think an ember went onto the ivy on the side of the building, and then it has just gone up.”

Incident commander Stuart Hare confirmed the cause of the fire was accidental.

“Conditions were difficult due to poor water supplies, meaning we needed to use a fire engine to shuttle water from a nearby hydrant,” he said.

“The professionalism and skill of our firefighters meant that we were able to bring the fire under control quickly.”

“Following an investigation, the cause of the fire has been recorded as accidental.”