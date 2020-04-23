FIREFIGHTERS are currently at the scene of a workshop fire in Clacton.

Crews were called to a warehouse blaze in the industrial yard, in Skelmersdale Road, just before 1pm today.

On arrival firefighters reported the warehouse, which measures around 40m x 15m, was completely alight.

Firefighters are still working hard in what has been described as "difficult conditions" to divide the incident into sections to help them bring it under control.

Police officers and paramedics have also been spotted near the industrial yard.

But a spokesman from the East of England Ambulance Service has since confirmed there has been no injuries.

The road is currently believed to be closed and with police cars blocking the route to prevent vehicles from driving down.

Lisa Jane, 51, was on her way to the town centre with her husband when she saw what she has described as the "shocking" scene.

She said: "We were just going out to get some shopping and then we saw all the emergency services.

"It was quite scary to see so many people rushing about to control the situation - it was shocking to be honest.

"There was at least two police cars blocking the road from one end, and fire engines blocking the other end to stop people getting to close.

"There was just so much billowing smoke - I just hope everyone is okay and no one has been hurt."

