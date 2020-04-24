We want to say a big thank you to all the people who have been keeping north Essex going during the coronavirus pandemic.

We are compiling a comprehensive list of those who are on the frontline keeping us safe.

They could be nurses, bus drivers, shop workers, taxi drivers, engineers, carers, butchers, bakers, or candle-stick makers.

Or maybe you want to thank the delivery drivers, rubbish collectors, teachers, police and firefighters.

We know there are thousands of key workers across our towns and villages and they deserve a big thank you.

The Gazette will be producing a special supplement paying homage to those who are going above and beyond to help locals, to be published during the week commencing May 4.

We will also be saying thank you on our website and via our social media channels.

At this time of trouble, we want to bring you the incredible stories of our community pulling together like never before.

But we need your help to spread the message and let our community know how much we value them.

Nominate your coronavirus community champions Let us know who deserves a big thank you. Include their name, the place they work, and a photo if you can.

Gary Pearson, editor of The Gazette, said: "We want to create a roll call of keyworkers who have kept north Essex going through this coronavirus pandemic.

"We want to thank them all for their hardwork and dedication.

"But we don't want to miss anyone from the list so we need your help.

"Tell us your local heroes and we will make sure they are thanked in our special edition."

If you have a message of thanks to our key workers make sure to get in touch.

Email your nominations to rebecca.creed@newsquest.co.uk, including their name, the place they work, and a photo if you can.