A BRAVE firefighter who also manages a family-run restaurant is determined to do his bit for frontline workers - like his wife - who are fighting coronavirus.

George Syrett, from Weeley, has worked at Wimpy, in Clacton, since 1978, and has been employed as an on-call firefighter for the past year.

His wife, Fiona, however, has been on the frontline for 20 years, working as an emergency nurse in the A&E department at Colchester Hospital.

Inspired by his hardworking and life-saving other half, Mr Syrett has now decided to offer free hot drinks to emergency service employees during the pandemic.

The coffee on offer also uses award-winning beans which have been roasted locally in Weeley, where Mr Syrett fulfils his firefighting duties when called upon.

“I want to show our appreciation of the Herculean efforts shown by these wonderful people during these worrying times, so we are offering free drinks,” he said.

“I am really proud of all the emergency services and NHS workers, especially my wife, who is putting her own health at risk to help others.

“I am also doing this for the several members of the Weeley Fire Station, who are helping the NHS by driving ambulances to relive the burden at this difficult time.”

Wimpy, in Station Road, has now been closed for the past four weeks, following the Government’s decision to shut down the country to stop the spread of coronavirus.

In a bid to keep the restaurant afloat, Mr Syrett and his employees have had to adapt, and have therefore now started offering door-to-door food deliveries.

This means that, despite being confined to their homes, can still get their hands on everything from tasty burger to thirst – quenching thick shakes.

“We have set-up home delivery and collection and will also provide contactless payments for take away service,” said Mr Syrett.

“Hopefully, this helps our town regain a little normality and raise people's spirits.”

Emergency service and NHS workers can claim their free hot drinks if they are in uniform or can show their work ID.