STUNNED police officers got more than they bargained for when attending a crash...after discovering the driver was naked.

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit joined the Tendring Local Policing Team after a smash at some garages in Brightlingsea early on Wednesday.

The motorist had made off but left a trail of radiator fluid.

When they caught up with him they found the man had no clothes on.

He was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and driving without insurance.

