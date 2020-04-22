FOR the past 27 years, the Greenland Grove Animal Sanctuary, in St Osyth, has provided a safe space for more than 30 horses, ponies, cows, and a variety of other species.

Run by animal lover Carol Jacobs, 55, the non-profit organisation has amassed a large and loyal following, both at the sanctuary and online, where cute videos of animals are often posted.

But despite being the go-to place for furry friends of all kinds - be it during the site’s summer open-days or on social media - the sanctuary is much more than a mere petting zoo or photo opportunity.

Earlier this year, for example, the sanctuary saved six malnourished calves who were otherwise destined for slaughterhouses where they would have been killed.

Carol and her dedicated team of volunteers, however, adopted them, found a nice, warm and comforting space for them at the sanctuary, and then nursed them back to good health.

Thanks to their last-ditch heroics, the initially weak and frail calves are now growing into strong cows, gnawing on as many as four sacks of cattle cubes, 14 bales of straw, and a large roll of haylage each week to maintain their strength.

Clearly, at Greenland Grove, the animal’s quality of life is the number one priority, but that, of course, can take its toll financially and the charity is starting to now struggle.

The outbreak of coronavirus has also put a large dent in in the sanctuary’s income, after Carol was forced to cancel fundraising events and close their shop.

A fundraiser has now been launched so the historic sanctuary can continue to do what it does best and help the adorable animals seen in these photos live a better life.

Carol said: “Please can you help, we are struggling to pay bills and keep all our animals fed.

“We have lost income from our charity shop and had to cancel our fundraising events.

“We know everyone is under pressure at the moment, but we are worried and frightened for all of our animals.”

To donate to the Greenland Grove Animal Sanctuary visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/greenland-grove-animal-sanctuary.