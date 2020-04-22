A GRANDAD and retired cabbie who survived a quadruple heart bypass and cancer has died after contracting Covid-19.

Frank Dignum, of Frinton Road, Kirby Cross, died, aged 75, at Colchester Hospital on March 21.

The former London taxi driver had a quadruple heart bypass four years ago and then went on to beat prostate cancer.

Pauline Turner said her step-father was rushed to hospital after falling ill alongside her mother Norma, 73, who had also contracted Covid-19.

“It was very scary – it all happened so quickly,” said Pauline.

“My mum hadn’t been well for a few days, but because she had COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) she does often get colds.

“But Frank then fell ill and he fell three times - the last time he hurt himself.

“My mum called an ambulance for him, but she was so poorly they took both of them to hospital. She was struggling to breathe.

“Frank had survived a heart bypass three or four years ago and then a couple of years after that he got prostate cancer, but he was then cruelly taken by this.”

Pauline said her mother has been left heartbroken following Mr Dignum’s death.

She added: “She’s devastated - it was awful that she couldn’t get to see him before he passed.

“A lovely young nurse did what she could to get her to see him but it was too late.

“We are lucky mum was in hospital – people are out there dying on their own.

“She was in hospital a few days and is now at home.

“It’s hard being so far away from her due to the social distancing, but she has a great support network with friends and the church.”

Mr Dignum’s funeral took place at Weeley Crematorium yesterday.

A procession of taxis followed Mr Dignum’s coffin from Connaught Avenue to the crematorium, although the service could only be witnessed by close family members due to the coronavirus restrictions.

Mrs Turner paid tribute to her step-father, who had previously lived in Great Dunmow.

“He was a kind, funny and lovely man and he loved his garden and his singing,” she said.

“He belonged to a couple of singing groups, including Frinton Singers and Holland Singers.

“We have tried to give him the best send off we can, given the circumstances.”

Mr Dignum leaves his wife, Norma, his children and grandchildren.

Norma said despite him surviving a quadruple heart bypass and cancer, her “dear” husband had been “cruelly taken by Covid-19”.

Clacton MP Giles Watling said his thoughts were with the family of Mr Dignum.

Donations can be made to Home Support Group Trust, Frinton.