HEROIN with a potential street value of £800,000 has been seized at Harwich Port after it discovered hidden in a lorry full of crisps.

Border Force stopped the lorry after it arrived in the UK having travelled from Poland via the Netherlands.

Officers found approximately 20kg of heroin hidden in a lorry last Wednesday.

The National Crime Agency subsequently launched an investigation.

Mark Spoors, Branch Commander at the NCA, said: “The seizure of this significant amount of highly dangerous drugs supports our relentless mission to protect the public from harm.

"We work alongside law enforcement partners to detect and disrupt criminal activity.

“Law enforcement monitoring of the illicit drugs threat tells us that there are fewer drugs available in the UK and therefore prices are rising.

"This means drugs continue to be a valuable commodity and criminals will continue to work to run their criminal enterprises.”

Border Force Assistant Director Jenny Sharp added: “This is another excellent example of Border Force officers preventing Class A drugs from ending up on the streets of the UK, where they cause significant harm to both individuals and communities.

"Working with the NCA and other law enforcement partners we will continue to tackle smuggling of all kinds and bring those responsible to justice."

A man has been charged with attempting to import class A drugs.

Darius Urban, 48, from Ostrzeszow, Poland, was arrested and later charged with the importation offence.

He appeared before Chelmsford Magistrates Court on Friday, where he was remanded in custody to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on May 15.