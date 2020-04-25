ESSEX businesses have joined together to offer an NHS worker the chance to win their dream wedding worth more than £26,000.

The prize includes exclusive use of the Tuffon Hall Vineyard Cellar, in Sible Hedingham, which will host the wedding ceremony and reception.

The catering will be supplied by the Great Catering Company, which has offered canapés and a three-course meal for up to 70 guests as well as evening food.

Rose Decor Styling, based in Rayleigh, near Southend, came up with the idea and will also be supplying flower arrangements for the day.

Rosie, from the firm, said: “I wanted to do something to give back to the wonderful NHS, and working in the wedding industry I have a big list of amazing people I love to work with, so I put the feelers out and the response was incredible.

“I was inundated with amazing wedding suppliers offering up their services to a well deserving NHS couple.”

The day will be captured by D&A Photography, from Colchester, and co-ordinating the day will be One Oake Wedding Planner, who will be on hand to make sure everything goes off without a hitch.

Adam Prescott, from Adam Prescott Wedding Photography, based in Southminster, is another firm taking part.

Adam and his wife, Anna, will be supplying their photobooth and Adam will also be supplying a live stream service of the day.

Adam said: “I wanted to do something for the great NHS workers as they are going beyond their normal duties and supporting the nation.

“As we all know NHS workers are on a low wage and may not be able to afford the wedding they always wanted, I joined the team to help give one lucky couple a wedding to remember.”

The competition is open to all NHS staff who have been employed by the NHS, on a permanent basis for the past six months on a continuous basis.

The competition closes on June 30 with the winner be announced later this year and the wedding taking place in March 2021.

Other businesses involved include Witham shop La Closet De Chanel, Coggeshall-based accessories, Ps With Love, Dapper Chaps Formal Wear in Great Dunmow, Nirvana Chocolat and Christine’s Occasion Wear, also based in Great Dunmow, and a stay at the Marks Tey Hotel.