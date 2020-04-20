A CORONAVIRUS survivor has paid tribute to Colchester Hospital staff who brought him back from the brink of death.

Jason Mageehan has been in a coma for more than three weeks after testing positive for Covid-19, but was applauded by medics as he left intensive care at the weekend.

The 36-year-old was fully intubated after paramedics assessed he needed to be hospitalised at the end of March, despite the fact that he was not showing the symptoms of fever or high cough.

“I am completely and utterly indebted to the staff here,” he said.

“To think about how ill I was and to now be just a few days from going home is incredible.

“There has been a very high staff presence and a lot of training going on to ensure they are prepared.

“I keep having people come up to me and ask if I remember them.

“One doctor said he spoke to me before I went into the coma and said it was close to a miracle I was where I am now.”

Mr Mageehan underwent a kidney transplant three years ago meaning he is in an at-risk category and took extreme precautions even before the lockdown.

He has no clue where he picked up the virus but urged people to take it seriously and believes he is one of the sickest people to be at Colchester Hospital but survive.

“For many people, it will be a bad cold and not much more,” he said.

“But for a significant amount of people it is going to be more serious.

“You do not know how your body will respond - I am only 36 but was put in a coma.

“Taking the precautions means you are protecting yourself and your family.”

The virus and subsequent treatment has left Mr Mageehan weak and his right arm immobile.

He is set to be discharged to his home in Little Bromley soon for an emotional reunion with wife, Eleth, and daughter, Blayke, whose first birthday and first steps he missed.

So far, 190 people coronavirus survivors have been discharged from Colchester and Ipswich hospitals.

“I have managed to march on the spot and take a dozen steps which is progress and I am going to get a home support programme and physios will visit for rehab,” he said.