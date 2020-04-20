DOG owners are being warned to be vigilant about a deadly infection which has infected more than 60 dogs across Essex.

Dogs could be at risk of serious illness from the increasingly common lungworm disease which can be caused by the animals eating garden slugs, according to a leading vet charity.

The average British garden contains up to 20,000 slugs and snails and, following December’s recording breaking warm temperatures, that number is likely to increase.

As slug numbers increase thanks to recent warm, wet weather, families at home are being warned to be mindful of the increased risk of lungworm when letting dogs play in back gardens during the coronavirus lockdown.

There have been 24 cases reported across north and mid Essex including six in Colchester, two in Mersea and one in both Tiptree and Clacton.

There have been five in the Maldon area and two respectively in the Witham, Braintree and Halstead areas.

Up to now, there have been 39 cases of lungworm reported across south Essex including seven in Southend and 12 in the Rayleigh area.

Company Bayer has set up a lungworm map monitoring cases and showing how much of a concern the disease is in any specific area around the country.

The PDSA’s most current Wellbeing report says that 26 per cent of the UK adult population has a dog with an estimated 9.9 million pet dogs.

PDSA vet, Fran Neve, says: “Cases of lungworm are becoming much more common and the condition can pose a risk to dogs across much of the UK.

"Once pets are infected, lungworm can go on to cause serious problems such as heart failure, kidney disease, breathing difficulties, seizures and bleeding/clotting disorders.

