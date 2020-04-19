A FIRE service has announced its support to a national campaign to show how firefighters across the UK are going the extra mile to protect their communities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Essex County Fire and Rescue Service is supporting the National Fire Chiefs Council’s Ready, Willing and Able campaign and is taking on additional activities to support Essex during the coronavirus outbreak as well as adapting practices to reach its communities.

Last week, ten firefighters, who are on-call firefighters at fire stations across Essex, started their shifts as ambulance drivers alongside East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) paramedics.

A further nine firefighters will be on the run with paramedics soon after completing their training course on bank holiday Monday.

Staff from Essex's public sector organisations have also united to support their colleagues in the NHS to ensure community care provision continues during the challenging time.

Firefighters have volunteered to work alongside staff at Braintree and Brentwood community hospitals to prepare the areas for the creation of new wards.

Coordinated through the Essex Resilience Forum (ERF), volunteers from Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, the local military, Witham-based logistics company SIMARCO and NHS employees, have spent the month clearing furniture and moving hospital beds.

Andrea MacAlister, head of community safety, said: “As well as going the extra mile in their day job, a number of our staff are volunteering in their own time to support people in their communities.

"We hope this campaign will show the many sides of an emergency service, and how diverse and creative our colleagues are being in ensure we keep out communities safe. “

The fire service has also adapted its home fire safety visits to ensure those most vulnerable to fire are given the support and advice needed.

The home fire safety advice line has remained open to ensure residents can seek advice for themselves and others by calling 0300 303 0088.

To find out more about the Ready, Willing and Able campaign visit bit.ly/3cu62m5.