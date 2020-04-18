SEVEN more hospital patients have died after contracting Covid-19 at the trust in charge of Colchester Hospital.

It takes the total number of deaths at the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust to 156.

Four of the deaths were recorded yesterday and the other three on Thursday.

The trust has yet to announced which hospitals the deaths occurred in.

There have been a total of 28 new Covid-19 deaths recorded in Essex hospitals.

Ten more patients at the Basildon and Thurrock University Hospitals Trust have died taking the total to 179 - up from 169 this time yesterday.

The latest figures released by the NHS today (Saturday, April 18) show there have been no new deaths recorded at Southend Hospital meaning its total figure remains at 113.

There has been six more deaths at Broomfield Hospital taking the total to 104, and four more at the Princess Alexandra Hospital Trust in Harlow meaning its total is now 150.

A further death has been recorded at the Essex Partnership University Foundation Trust taking its overall figure to 10.

The trust is largely responsible for mental health services in the county.

Across the UK, there has been 888 new Covid-19 deaths recorded in hospitals.

It means the overall total is now 15,464.