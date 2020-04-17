TRIBUTES have been paid to a grandfather and RAF veteran who died after a crash in Clacton.

Norman Austin, 84, from St Osyth, died following the collision in St John's Road, near the junction with Jaywick Lane, on Saturday, April 11.

Mr Austin, known to his loved ones as Norm, was driving a Citroen that collided with a BMW shortly before midday.

His family have expressed their sadness at his passing.

In tribute, they said: “The circumstances in which he was taken from us has completely devastated our family and friends.

"Norman leaves a wife Elizabeth who he had known since his teens, his children Neil, Dawn, Mark and Kirk and step children Frances and Adrian along with his only remaining sibling Joan, in Australia. Plus, numerous nephews, nieces, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

"Norman had served in the Royal Air Force Regiment early in his life, something he was very proud of, and still had close friends from that time.

"He was so proud the day he joined the march past at the Cenotaph in London and placed the poppy wreath on behalf of his local British Legion.

"Norman and Liz still travelled abroad every year for their holidays, with Norman searching for his next adventure within days of coming home from his last one.

"He’d have his suitcase packed weeks before they were due to travel. He may have been 84 but he was still full of life.

"The family wish to thank the police for their support and guidance."

A spokesman for Essex Police said the force's thoughts were with Norman's family.

He added: "We continue to appeal for information about this incident, and would ask anyone with CCTV, dashcam footage or who may have witnessed the collision to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit."

A 31-year old woman was arrested in relation to the collision and was later released under investigation.

Witnesses to the crash should call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident number 348 of April 11.