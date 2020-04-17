A CREATIVE and generous young girl has raised hundreds of pounds for frontline NHS workers by making and selling minimalistic bracelets.

Matylda Buda, ten, decided to start crafting what she calls wish bracelets as a positive response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The idea behind the thoughtful trinkets was to get people sending something personal to loved ones who are currently confined to their homes because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Each bracelet, which is made up of a Tibetan heart charm and a coloured cord, also contains a special wish, which is said to come true once the cord finally wears away.

Matylda, who studies at St Clare’s Catholic Primary School in Clacton, was inspired to do her bit by her aunt Tara, who is an A&E sister at Broomfield Hospital.

Proud mum Danielle Robinson said she was delighted to see her daughter thinking of others and working hard to make a difference.

“All the amazing NHS staff are currently risking their lives to treat others and keep us safe,” she said.

“We couldn’t be more proud of Matylda because she’s so determined on this little mission to spread a little bit of happiness along the way to the people that receive the bracelets.”

Matylda has been using social media platforms to sell her thoughtful products and some have even been purchased by people living as far away as Canada.

So far, the young inventor has already raised more than £1000 from selling more than 370 bracelets,

All of the money will be donated to NHS charities.

“She is hoping to raise as much as possible and she really did not think it would be this popular, “ said Ms Robinson.

“But Matylda is so happy and will continue to make as many bracelets as she can.”

To find out more or to purchase a bracelet search Matylda’s Wish Bracelets search on Facebook.