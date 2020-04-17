SEVEN more coronavirus deaths have been confirmed at Colchester Hospital.

Latest figures show the death toll at the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has reached 149, up from 141 yesterday.

Seven of these new deaths took place in Colchester, with one in Ipswich.

Statistics released from Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals showed two more Covid-19 related deaths occurred yesterday, four the day before, one on April 9 and another on March 28.

Nick Hulme, chief executive of the trust, said: "We can confirm that one patient in their 80s, who had underlying health conditions, has sadly passed away at Ipswich Hospital.

"Seven patients, two in their 80s, four in their 70s and one in their 50s, all of whom had underlying health conditions, have sadly passed away at Colchester Hospital.

"They had all tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patients’ families and loved ones at this difficult time.”

There have been no more deaths at Fryatt Hospital in Harwich or Clacton Hospital. Clacton has had one previous death and Harwich eight.

There has been a further virus related death at the Essex Partnership University NHS Trust, which runs mental health services in the county, bringing the total of deaths at the trust to nine.

There have also been ten more deaths and Basildon and Thurrock Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust bringing their total to 169, nine more in Mid Essex with a total of 98, and seven more in Southend making 113.

The Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust in Harlow has confirmed five more deaths making a total of 146.