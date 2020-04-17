FRINTON’S famous repertory theatre has suspended its productions for this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Frinton Summer Theatre, based at the McGrigor Hall in Fourth Avenue, was due to celebrate its 80th season this year. The theatre puts on seven plays in seven weeks throughout July and August and in recent years it has also hosted a musical in a big tent on Frinton Greensward.

The popular theatre has launched the careers of famous actors such as Sir Antony Sher, Lynda Bellingham, Vanessa Redgrave, David Suchet and Julie Christie and was last year included in Sir Ian McKellen’s 80th birthday tour.

A spokesman for the theatre said: “With the concerns and wellbeing of our audiences a priority, and in the light of current uncertainties, we have sadly decided to suspend our McGrigor Hall productions this summer.

“However, creativity and hope spring from such unprecedented times and the theatre trustees are exploring new ways to bring live theatre to Frinton this year, in some form and place. We will update on the possibilities after Easter.

“We are incredibly sad that we had to make this decision but the situation is volatile and the period ahead presents a very challenging time for this theatre and for the arts in general.”

Bosses at the theatre, which is a charity and receives no public funding, have asked its patrons for financial support.

“The loss of this season could be financially devastating for us,” the theatre added.

“The support of our fans and benefactors is more crucial than ever as we look ahead to whether we can create a reduced summer season and ensuring the future of our theatre as an essential part of Frinton society.

“We are asking for donations and have set up a Just Giving page to raise funds for our theatre. We look forward to welcoming everyone to our theatre once it’s safe to do so.”

To donate, go to frintonsummertheatre.org.