A TALENTED vocalist and function singer who regularly performs in local music venues has moved her shows online to keep people entertained during the pandemic.

Tracey Moorhouse, 45, is a familiar face - and voice - on the Tendring gig circuit, often entertaining on Clacton Pier and in other popular seaside haunts.

As a result of being confined to her home, the mother-of-three, has had to explore alternative ways to wow her audience with her pitch-perfect vocals.

She has now taken to live-streaming shows from her Frinton conservatory on social media to help keep spirits high in both the community and further afield.

“I work regularly at various venues which I must say I am missing very much,” said Tracey.

“I wanted to cheer people up, because it is such a difficult time for everyone and this was something I could do.

“The neighbours have been out dancing and even dressing up and I try and connect friends and family through the platform.

“In these times we all have to stick together and there has been a lot of other artists doing the same thing, which is great to see.”

Tracey’s first performance was posted into a national Facebook group called Rock the Lockdown, which has been created to bring musicians and fans together during the pandemic.

Her set, which included songs such as This Is Me from the Greatest Showman and Anita Baker’s Sweet Love, proved a hit, receiving more than 80,000 views.

Her daughters Molly, 16, Olivia, 10, and Ruby, 8, all believe she thoroughly deserves the praise and exposure.

“I am very proud of my mum and my sisters are too,” said Molly.

“She works hard singing every weekend and making people happy, and now she is doing it even though she doesn’t have to.

“She is always trying to help other people and I am glad she is being recognised for it.”

Tracey’s will perform tomorrow on facebook.com/traceymoorhousefemalevocalist