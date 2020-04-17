A CARE home boss forked out more than £6,000 on coronavirus tests to keep her staff and residents safe.

Debbie Carson runs Mamora and Pennypot homes, in Clacton, which are currently on lockdown in order to protect vulnerable residents from the risks of Covid-19.

The stringent measures have been in place since March.

This week the Government announced any care workers who displayed symptoms would be given a test.

But fed up with waiting for action Ms Carson took matters into her own hands, spending out £6,750 on 90 private tests.

Ms Carson said she took action after a resident at Mamora became severely unwell, before being rushed to hospital where he tested positive for Covid-19.

Several other residents have also now fallen ill.

Ms Carson has hit out at health ministers for not distributing tests to carers sooner.

“I have paid for all of my staff to be tested, although we appreciate that further testing may be needed as we now have a positive case,” she said.

“It has been worth every penny for our teams that work so hard to keep our service users safe.

“But is it a shortcoming, or a reflection of the value placed on our elderly generation which fought for our freedom?

“I would expect the Government to test my staff as the positive virus cases escalate.”

Earlier this week health secretary Matt Hancock promised tests for every care home resident and employee as laboratory capacity increases.

The pledge came after reports of outbreaks at more than 2,000 care homes across the country, and more than 500 deaths at two of the UK’s largest care home providers.

The Care Quality Commission will now work with Public Health England on recording the deaths in future.

Ms Carson says she isn’t surprised to see vital tests for care homes only just starting to be rolled-out.

“Care home staff are the forgotten heroes,” she said.

“As usual, they are seen as the bottom of the pile when it comes to Government budgets.

“But we will continue to do what we always do, and that is care for our elderly residents.

“We just need some support, and I am not talking financially.”