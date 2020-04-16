A MAN in his 70s has been left in a serious condition following a crash in Clacton.

Emergency services were called to West Road after a car left the road and crashed into a fence.

The incident happened at about 10.15am.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are on scene of a single vehicle collision in Clacton and are appealing for anyone who saw it to come forward.

"It was reported a vehicle left the road in West Road shortly before 10.15am today and was in collision with a fence.

"The driver, a man in his 70s, is in a serious condition in hospital.

"If you saw anything, have any CCTV or dash cam footage, or have any other information please call us."

Witnesses should call 101 quoting incident 268 of April 16 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.