ESSEX Police have issued 20 fines for people flouting lockdown rules across the county, it was disclosed tonight.

The fines were issued between March 27 and April 13 for alleged breaches of the new coronavirus lockdown laws.

Assistant Chief Constable, Andy Prophet, said eight had been handed out over the Easter weekend.

The fines are part of a number of powers available to police to ensure people stay at home and avoid non-essential travel. They can:

instruct them to go home, leave an area or disperse

ensure parents are taking necessary steps to stop their children breaking these rules

issue a fixed penalty notice of £60, which will be lowered to £30 if paid within 14 days

issue a fixed penalty notice of £120 for second time offenders, doubling on each further repeat offence

Individuals who do not pay a fixed penalty notice under the regulations could be taken to court, with magistrates able to impose unlimited fines.

The news came as reports of anti-social behaviour have risen by 59% amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

Chairman of the National Police Chiefs' Council Martin Hewitt gave an update on crime levels during the pandemic, with an overall drop in England and Wales in the four weeks to April 12 of 28% compared to the same period last year.

During the four weeks there has been a 37% reduction in police recorded burglary, a 27% drop in vehicle crime, serious assault, and personal robbery; and recorded rape offences have fallen 37%.

Shoplifting has also dropped 54%.

Fears have been raised of an increase in domestic violence amid enforced isolation at home, and police have seen an increase of 3% in recorded offences year on year.

There has also been a 59% rise in reports of anti-social behaviour, being attributed to breaches of coronavirus lockdown rules.

Mr Hewitt said: "We do normally see a rise at this time of year but we would say that such an uptick is likely to be linked to some of the reporting and the subsequent recording of social distancing breaches."

Deputy Chief Constable Sara Glen, who is the NPCC lead for out-of-court disposals, said that there had been 178,000 incidents of anti-social behaviour in the past four weeks, compared to 112,000 in the same period last year.

The number of 999 calls made to police forces has dropped by 14% and 101 by 13%, however online contacts have risen by 61%.

Currently, around 10% of police officers and staff are absent from work.

National Crime Agency (NCA) director general Lynn Owens said some drug dealers are trying to disguise themselves as key workers to adapt to the coronavirus lockdown.

Prices are rising with fewer drugs entering into the UK as Covid-19 restriction of movement rules make it harder for criminals to operate, she said.

"They are having to find new ways of working and new networks," Ms Owens said.

"Drug dealers moving illicit drugs are concerned about greater scrutiny as they recognise that with less people on the streets, they are more visible.

"Of course, they will be looking at different opportunities, wearing high vis clothing so they start to look like key workers, deploying or dealing from supermarket car parks where there may be more people around."

Ms Glen said that although there was a decline in serious violent crime across the four-week period, there has been an increase in the latest week, sparking fears of a surge in offences by people who can't get hold of drugs.

"There's absolutely concerns there could be a correlation of people coming off the gear, going cold turkey and therefore the violence increases within the home environment," she said.