ADDITIONAL ward space is being created in hospitals to cope with any influx in patient admissions as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Clacton and Fryatt hospitals, both run by Anglian Community Enterprise, are turning unused areas into spaces which can be utilised for its Covid-19 response.

This means the hospitals will be able to treat even more people - including non-coronavirus patients - as opposed to putting further strain on the likes of Colchester Hospital.

The expansion project, which will also help increase hospital bed capacity, has been put in motion by the North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group.

A spokesman for Anglian Community Enterprise said: “We have been working on an overall development with NHS Property Services to ensure there is extra bed capacity at Clacton Hospital.

"There has also been additional bed capacity put in place at Fryatt Hospital.

"These beds will allow all patients to be cared for within the right environment.”

The healthcare provider has also been collaborating with Austin Heating Ltd, which has specifically been restructuring empty areas in Clacton and ensuring they are fit for purpose.

NHS manager Mark Owens, who is responsible for ensuring the transition goes smoothly at Clacton Hospital, has praised the contractors.

“We have been working with Austin Heating Ltd, to recommission a considerable amount of void space at Clacton Hospital,” he said.

“They deserve considerable recognition for the work that they have been applying to commission this void area.

“All of their team have been working late into the night and all over the bank holiday to provide critical care to potential Covid-19 patients.in Clacton and other areas.

“Local suppliers have pulled out all the stops too and this has been a great combined effort by the workforce in Clacton.”