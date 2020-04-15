FOUR lucky homeowners from Clacton are now celebrating after scooping £1,000 each all thanks to their location.

The quartet of neighbours, who all live in St Osyth Road, netted the financial windfall after CO16 9NY was picked as part of the Postcode Lottery’s daily prize draw.

Players enter the nationwide lucky dip by purchasing tickets and a percentage of any money raised by the public then goes directly towards helping charities.

This draw, for example, was promoted by the Woodland Trust, which has so far received more than £13million as a result of people playing the Postcode Lottery.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson said: “What fantastic news to start the day - congratulations to our winners.”

To find out more about the People’s Postcode Lottery visit postcodelottery.co.uk.