MORE than 20,000 people across Essex have used a coronavirus symptoms tracking app.

Researchers have designed an app, called Covid Symptom Tracker, to study the symptoms of the virus and track how it spreads.

They hope it can be used to better understand symptoms of Covid-19.

It relies on people contributing and adding their symptoms and has been used by more than two million people across the UK so far.

In total 22,212 people across Essex have uploaded data to the app.

In Colchester 2,833 people have submitted data on their symptoms.

An estimated 2.2 per cent were symptomatic with Covid-19.

In Tendring 1,382 have supplied data with 1.9 per cent thought to have coronavirus symptoms.

In Braintree 2,127 people have taken part and in Chelmsford 3,289 - both show 2.3 per cent have coronavirus symptoms.

Maldon has seen 999 people submit data with 1.9 per cent thought to have symptoms.

The research behind the app is led by Dr Tim Spector, a professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London.

The not-for-profit app has been designed by doctors and scientists at King's College, Guys and St Thomas’ Hospitals working in partnership with ZOE Global Ltd – a health science company.

However, there are caveats with the data.

The app relies completely on self-reporting and people must be accurate and consistent in their reporting.

They must also supply data every day as their symptoms progress to ensure as accurate a picture as possible.

Dr Spector said: “These are worrying times for everyone. The more of the public that also use the app, the better the real-time data we will have to combat the outbreak in this country.”