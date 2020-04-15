A THUG who was arrested for assaulting his ex-partner when she text a pre-agreed safeword to a friend has been jailed for a year.

Thanks to quick-thinking of the victim David Mullins was caught whilst one of the violent attacks was taking place on November 13 in Colchester.

Following his sentencing, the victim has thanked Essex Police for bringing him to justice.

She said: "There was an incident on my birthday and I made an agreement with a friend that I’d text the word pineapple if I was in danger.

“The situation was getting worse and I sent the text to her before my ex-partner was arrested for assaulting me.

"Helen, the investigating officer, was really supportive and I could really open to her. She was contactable at any time, in fact I once emailed her at 2am in the morning.

“Since my ex was arrested my life has changed. I’m not anxious, I’m not constantly looking at my phone and I feel confident and free.”

Mullins, of Carnavon Road, Clacton, was jailed for 12 months at Ipswich Crown Court on April 7 after admitting five counts of common assault and one of actual bodily harm.

The 36-year-old was also convicted of four other assaults between January and November 2019.

Investigating officer DC Helen Kingston-Ross, of Colchester's Domestic Abuse Investigations Team, said: “The victim showed huge strength and courage to report this to police and then to see it through, even in the times that the end result seemed to be impossible to reach.

“I’m so pleased that we were able to take action to protect her and her young family from further harm.

“Establishing a code word to let your children, friends, neighbours or colleagues know that you're in danger and to call the police certainly helps and I would actively encourage more people experiencing domestic abuse to consider doing the same.”

Mullins will be subject to a five-year restraining order.