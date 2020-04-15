This is a tough letter to write. I am a health worker on a Colchester medical ward, and need to tell the public how it really is for us.

We would love to jolly along and be positive and do dances and sing funny songs but anger and fear has taken over, and numerous complaints via ‘the proper channels’ have led nowhere.

I face the sack for writing this, but what have I got to lose - apart from my life and the lives of my dedicated, brave, skilled, compassionate colleagues.

We need proper protection while working with Covid-19.

That’s it.

This is not a war. British true grit will not see us through.

All medical workers - care homes, community, and hospitals - need proper personal protection.

We need masks which actually prevent the inhalation of deadly microscopic particles. We are wearing surgical masks, goggles, ordinary gloves, and flimsy aprons over our own uniforms - no scrubs available for us either.

Ffp3 masks are worn throughout the construction industry. Here these vital masks are rationed out to departments like accident and emergency and intensive care, and some other specialists.

This is not intended as a divisive argument: We all need them.

Well done the Government for rapidly converting huge venues into hospitals and providing decontamination systems for staff - many of them military.

How about your key workers elsewhere? They will tell us that Public Health England thinks Ffp3’s are unnecessary on our wards.

Funny how standards change depending on supplies.

We work millimetres away from coughing Covid-19 patients. We hold their hands as they die, isolated from their loved ones. We give our compassionate all, 12-hour shift after 12-hour shift.

We go home and scrub our bodies to protect our families.

Then we cry for all those who we haven’t been able to help, and those to come.

This Government champions us, it praises us, it claps us, then it gags us and sends us into the fray with patronising phrases ringing in our ears. Protect the NHS?

According to some newspapers 30 health workers have already died. Not a lot of policy makers on that list.

If we weren’t banned from writing, this letters page would be full of appeals to protect us, your NHS.

Please.

A frightened key worker

Name and address supplied