THE number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Essex has risen to nearly 2,000.

The latest figures released by Public Health England today (Tuesday, April 14) show a further 90 coronavirus tests have come back positive in the county in the past 24 hours.

This means the total number of confirmed cases in Essex stands at 1,977.

In total 220 people have tested positive in Southend, while 195 have also contracted the virus in Thurrock.

A further 1,562 residents in the rest of Essex have also tested positive.

The Department of Health said that, as of 9am on Tuesday, 302,599 people have been tested of which 93,873 tested positive.

Overall, 382,650 tests have concluded, with 14,982 tests carried out on Sunday, excluding data from Northern Ireland.