VILLAGERS have been left up in arms yet again after inconsiderate flytippers dumped rubbish along a country lane.

Unwanted bicycles and mattresses were spotted carelessly disregarded in Wick Road, Aingers Green, near Great Bentley, by a nearby farm owner.

Most of the items, which also included planks of wood and a gas cannister, had been tossed into a roadside ditch.

The large mattress, however, was found dangerously draped over one of the lanes of the country road, and could have proved a hazard for oncoming drivers

One angered resident said the sight of flytipped waste is nothing new, nor a surprise, and is becoming a frequent occurrence in the village.

“It happens about once a week around here and you get to the point where you almost don’t notice it,” she said.

“Bordering the same field, we have had anything and everything from fridge freezers to 20 tonnes of mud and brick rubble dumped.”

The latest dumping comes just one month after Great Bentley residents slammed flytippers for continuing to tarnish their beloved village.

They called on those responsible to “be more considerate of the countryside” after Straight Road was left littered with everything from water tanks to exercise benches.

Like the most recent incident, last month’s fly-tip also took place next to a farm, and some residents believe it is farmers who are suffering the most.

In 2019, the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs revealed 408 fly-tipping incidents took place on farmland in the East of England.

The figures also showed there were 718 fly-tipping incidents reported across Tendring last year.

Tendring Council’s Lynda McWilliams, who is ward councillor for Great Bentley and Frating, said: “I personally have not received any complaints from any residents regarding flytipping, in fact, most residents are good at reporting the flytipping incidents they have seen.

“I shall not deny that there are incidents, but they are not ignored. Some take longer to clear which is dependent on the type of tipping, for example, asbestos, needs specialist removal.

“If residents could report to either the village caretaker, the parish clerk or myself, it would be greatly appreciated.”