A CORONAVIRUS survivor says he has “never felt so ill in all my life” after battling the devastating illness from a hospital bed for more than week.

David Lake, 56, who lives on the Tudor estate, in Clacton, was taken to Colchester Hospital earlier this month after showing symptoms of Covid-19.

He was discharged the same evening, but just three days later, was readmitted to the hospital where he tested positive for the virus following a series of swabs.

The Colchester taxi driver was then immediately placed in a ward reserved specifically for coronavirus patients and put on an oxygen machine after his condition drastically deteriorated.

“They tested me by taking two swabs from my nose and throat, and then one from my groin,” said Mr Lake.

“I had to then have a catheter fitted because my kidneys were starting to fail, and I was told I had double bilateral pneumonia.

“I can honestly say I have never felt so ill in all my life. The worrying aspect of this virus is the speed at which it progresses.

“Anyone who thinks they are immune to all this; I just hope they are not unfortunate enough to catch it.”

After four days in Colchester Hospital, Mr Lake, who has a 14-year-old daughter, was transferred to Fryatt Hospital in Dovercourt where he continued to receive care.

A few days later, the keen fisherman was then given the all clear to leave last Sunday and return home after finally being able to breath without the help of an oxygen mask.

He said: “I am thankful that I have come through this but I was on oxygen until Saturday and I couldn’t be discharged until I could breathe unaided and sustain it.

“The reason I am now at home is because of the huge efforts and diligence of our fantastic NHS.

“I have never been so well looked after and the nurses were absolutely amazing. I want to say a huge thank you to both Colchester and Fryatt hospitals.

“This is going to take many weeks for everything to recover, so please, everybody, for the sake of the doctors, medical staff and yourselves, obey the rules.

“I hope this wretched virus leaves our shores very soon.”

Mr Lake will now continue to self-isolate at home as a precaution for the time being.