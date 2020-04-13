EIGHT people have been slapped with fines for flouting lockdown rules in Essex, a top cop has revealed.

Assistant chief constable Andy Prophet said his officers had spoken to 1595 people about appropriate journeys or social distancing in 72 hours over this weekend.

He spoke as Essex Police maintained a reassuring presence across the county over the weekend, ensuring people were observing the lockdown rules.

Writing on Twitter, Mr Prophet thanked people for taking steps and doing the right thing by staying at home and saving lives.

He said: "In 72 hours of the #BankHoliday weekend, Essex Police have spoken to 1595 residents or visitors to the county about appropriate journeys or social distancing and only had to issue 8 penalty notices. Engage, explain, encourage before enforce. Keep it up #Essex. Thank you."

Across the county, pictures from police on patrol show deserted streets. Towns like Southend, which would normally attract thousands on a Bank Holiday weekend, had very few people out and about.

Under lockdown rules, police can issue a fixed penalty notice of £60, which will be lowered to £30 if paid within 14 days

They can also issue a fixed penalty notice of £120 for second time offenders, doubling on each further repeat offence