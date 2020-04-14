A GENEROUS football club which initially raised hundreds of pounds to help fund new equipment has now decided to donate the money to the NHS instead.

Elmden Rovers Youth FC, who play at Vista Road in Clacton, organised a racing night in a bid to raise vital funds for club.

The evening generated £500 in donations, which was meant to be used to purchase essential training equipment and cover the cost of entering competitive tournaments.

But after seeing the monumental efforts of frontline workers fighting coronavirus, the club has donated the funds to Clacton Hospital.

Andy Bruce, who manages the under 15s team, visited the hospital where he handed over the funds to Luan Jimack, the manager of the St Osyth Priory ward.

“We first raise money for the club, but then we decided, as a club, we would like to donate £500 towards the NHS, during these difficult times,” he said.

“I’m sure most of our kids and adults have used the hospital at some point, and it was an honour to go meet some of these great people.

“With all that is going on right now, it is the least we can do as a club to support the amazing work and challenges the staff are facing at Clacton Hospital and they can now hopefully treat themselves.”

Mr Bruce, who is also the fundraising officer for the club, also purchased 100 Easter eggs on behalf of Elmden Rovers.

Half of them were gifted to Baby Bank Tendring, a not-for-profit organisation which acts as a food bank for young children in the area.

The remaining 50 eggs were donated to staff at St James Surgery, in Wash Lane, Clacton.

Mr Bruce said: “We have done it to keep the staff going after all their long hours and to let them know we are all behind them and thank them for all their great effort.”