A CHARITY which supports people facing incurable illnesses is “losing money very rapidly” as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

St Helena Hospice, which serves people with life-threatening and life-limiting conditions across north Essex, is currently under immense financial pressure because of Covid-19.

Every year, as much as £2 million needs to be raised in order for the organisation.

These funds are usually generated from the hospice’s charity shops and fundraising events but both of these have been hit hard by the pandemic.

The hospice was thrown a lifeline when Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced plans to inject £750 million into the country’s charities.

But Mark Jarman-Howe, the hospice’s chief executive, is concerned the Government’s funding will not help sustain the charity in the long run.

“We are losing money very rapidly following the closure of our shops and the postponement of events and challenges,” he said.

“This additional funding from the Government will help us to meet the needs of patients and families now but we cannot guarantee when this crisis is over, we will be able to go back to providing all the services and support we used to.”

The hospice has also changed the way it provides its services with the SinglePoint 24/7 advice and support line and the Virtual Ward services both expanding to help meet demand.

SinglePoint will now act as a hub to co-ordinate end of life care across multiple healthcare services.

The number of beds at the hospice has also increased to 18 and the hospice is looking at ways to help free up hospital beds for patients battling Covid-19.

Mr Jarman-Howe said: “Our service model has changed significantly over the last few weeks as a result of the pandemic.

“We are adapting our services to not only meet the need of our current patients and their families, but to support the NHS and healthcare providers to deal with the crisis.”

The hospice has launched an urgent funding appeal to help mitigate the loss of revenue.

To donate visit sthelena.org.uk.