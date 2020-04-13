THOUSANDS of fireworks fans enjoyed a free extravaganza from the comfort of their own homes over the weekend, all thanks to the powers of social media.

Clacton Pier hosted a virtual firework display on Sunday night in place of a live display which couldn't take place because of the coronavirus lockdown.

Innovative bosses at the pier, with the help of Adam Smith from AJDroneography, produced a four-minute video which was posted on Facebook and Instagram.

The stunning footage had been previously captured on a drone by Adam at one of last May’s Bank Holiday displays.

Nigel Brown, the Pier’s communications manager, said that efforts have been made to come up with entertainment on social media while the site is closed.

“Lots of people have been saying they are missing the Pier, so we have tried to cheer people up," he said.

“It is quite right that Pier is closed and that we all do what we can to support NHS staff, emergency services, carers and all key workers at this difficult time. We owe them that – and much more.

“But it is also important that we all try to keep our spirits up as we get through this together. It will not be like this forever.

“We contacted Adam, whose business is in Manningtree as he did a video last year and he was delighted to be able to help out. We could not have put on the display without him.

“It allowed us to take it into homes without anyone having to venture outside.”