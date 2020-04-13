A MAN was robbed at knifepoint in broad daylight in Clacton earlier this month by a bald man with "large ears".

The victim, a man in his 20s, was approached by a man he did not know outside the Post Office, in Old Road, sometime between 1pm and 3pm on Thursday April 2.

After a brief exchange, the victim was threatened with a knife before handing over a two-figure sum of cash and fleeing the scene.

The man with the knife has been described as white and being aged in his 40s. He was of average build, and had a bald head and large ears.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who may recognise the description of the man with the knife, is asked to call Clacton CID on 101.

The crime reference number to quote is 42/50346/20.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous please speak to

Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or submitting information through their website.