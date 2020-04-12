THREE men armed with a "large blade" and a hammer burgled a home in Jaywick, it has been reported.

Essex Police were called to a property in Humber Avenue following reports that a group of men had attempted to force entry at around 11pm on Tuesday.

It is believed that the three men were armed with a large blade and, when they were unable to get in, smashed a window using what is believed to be a hammer.

All three were described as wearing grey hoodies and left on foot in the direction of Riley Avenue.

Essex Police are now appealing for anyone with information, CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage which may be helpful to the investigation, to contact them.

You can speak to Clacton CID on 101 and quote the crime reference number 42/51850/20.

Alternatively, if you have information but would like to remain anonymous, you can speak to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or submit information on their website.