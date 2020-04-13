THE founders of an in-demand and healthy food delivery service say they are “working around the clock to keep the community fed” during the pandemic.

Michelle and Gordon Hinde, from Walton, have run Michelle and Gordon’s Fruit and Veg Box Delivery Service for more than 35 years.

Their business is centred on dropping off food at people’s doors, which has never been more sustainable given the social distancing rules in place due to coronavirus.

Gordon also usually mans a stall at Walton Market, but not at the moment as a result of the lockdown where face-to-face trading has been kept to a minimum.

The couple have had to quickly adapt their business plan and find a way to continue providing for regulars.

“We have had to change the way we run our business by operating even more of a delivery service,” said Michelle.

“Markets have closed so we are now taking daily calls throughout the day and the places where we buy our stock have increased prices.

“My husband is well known for his commitment in the community and he doesn’t let the regular customers down.

“There is definitely more demand for fresh fruit and vegetables and businesses like us are working hard and around the clock to keep the community fed.”

As a result of society’s most vulnerable being confined to their homes for three months, the couple’s boxes of goodness have never been more essential.

“We have always been great at serving and helping the community, but now, even more so than ever, it is important that we all pull together,” said Michelle.

“This service is vital for all, and even more so the elderly who cannot get out and have no family around in the area.

“This has always been a family-run business, but we took a massive drop in sales because of all the supermarkets opening in the area.

“But the locals are now asking for our services and appreciating what we are doing to keep the community going at this time.”

n We’re backing businesses to make it through the crisis as part of our #BackingEssexBusiness campaign.

Get involved and use the hashtag to shout out a business which has gone above and beyond or tell us about the ways your business is coping with the outbreak via email us at gazette.newsdesk@newsquest.co.uk.