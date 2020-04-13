HOLIDAYMAKERS may have been urged to stay away from beaches during the coronavirus lockdown, but one slippery customer continues to defy the rules.

Last week, Sammy Jones, 46, and her partner Paul Smith, 36, were out walking along the Martello beach, in Clacton, as part of their permitted daily exercise.

After a short stroll, the pair spotted a cute seal swimming in the nearby waters, before it made its way onto the rocks where Paul captured a video of it relaxing.

Then, earlier this week, Sammy again saw the same adorable seal playfully splashing in the sea, while looking outside her window.

Her partner Paul headed down to see it, before the cheeky seal decided to flout the current lockdown restrictions by sprawling across the beach and soaking up the sun.

“It was definitely a ‘wow’ moment, I couldn’t believe it really,” said Sammy.

“My partner ran down to the beach to get a closer look, and the seal then swam to greet him before actually coming ashore and sitting there for a while.

“But when any groups arrived, the seal immediately went back into the water before swimming over to the rocks again.”

Despite living in their current home for two years, Sammy says she and Paul have never previously seen a seal on Martello beach.

She believes the reduction in people now using the beaches could be the reason why the rule-breaking seal has decided to start exploring life above the water.

“We have been living here for two years now, and we have never spotted a seal, let alone twice – it is possibly because everyone is on lockdown.

“It has made me and my partner very happy, and we keep looking out the window to see if it comes back.”

Tendring Council and Essex Police initially asked residents and holidaymakers to avoid visiting beaches last weekend, in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The public was praised for heeding the advice, but the restrictions will again be put in place this forthcoming bank holiday weekend.