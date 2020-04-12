FURNITURE items including a washing machine, freezer and double bed have been stolen from a house in Clacton.

Since the middle of March, a property in Boxted Avenue has been left vacant.

The majority of the home's furniture, including a king size double bed, a washing machine, a black fridge freezer, and two side cabinets, have now been removed.

Essex Police are now urging anyone with information to come forward by calling Clacton CID on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/53315/20.

Alternatively, you can speak to Crimestoppers anonymously through their website or by calling 0800 555 111.