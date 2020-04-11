A DRIVER who was involved in a collision which was followed by the death of an elderly man has been arrested.

The devastating crash, between a Citroen and a BMW, occurred in St John's Road near the Jaywick Lane junction just before midday on Saturday.

Fire crews, police officers, paramedics and an air ambulance all attended the scene, but a local man in his 80s, who had been driving the Citroen, was pronounced dead.

His next of kin was immediately informed and the stretch of road between Jaywick Lane and Rouses Lane was closed for several hours.

The driver of the BMW, a 31-year-old woman from Clacton, has now been arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving and possession of cannabis.

She had initially been taken to hospital alongside two children - who were also in the car at the time of the incident - as a precaution.

The woman remains in custody for questioning.

Essex Police are continuing to urge anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage - which may assist officers - to call the Serious Collision Investigations Unit on 101 quoting incident 348 of 11 April.