AN elderly man has died following a fatal collision in Clacton earlier today.

The incident, which involved a Citroen and a BMW, occurred near the junction with Jaywick Lane just before midday.

Sadly, the driver of the Citroen, a local man in his 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin have been informed.

St John's Road is closed between Jaywick Lane and Rouses Lane and is likely to remain so until at least 6pm.

Drivers needing to make essential journeys today, in line with government guidance, should seek an alternative route.

No arrests have been made and the occupants of the BMW, a woman and two children, have been taken to hospital as a precaution.

Essex Police are keen to speak to anyone who saw the manner of driving of either car in the lead-up to the collision.

If you have information, CCTV or dashcam footage which may assist officers, call the Serious Collision Investigations Unit on 101 quoting incident 348 of 11 April.