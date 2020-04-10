TRIBUTES have been paid to a doctor who made a "massive contribution" to the NHS after he lost his battle against Covid-19.

GP Fayez Khalid Ayache, 77, who worked part-time at the North Clacton Medical Group died of coronavirus on Wednesday.

His family said he was admitted to hospital and tests came back positive for coronavirus on Saturday.

He died four days later.

Read more: GP dies in hospital after a 'short battle with Covid-19'

Dr Ed Garratt, Executive Lead for the Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care System, said: “Fayez Ayache was a much loved and very highly regarded GP who had made a massive contribution to the NHS since he arrived in the UK from Syria nearly half a century ago

“Any death connected to this horrendous virus is a tragedy, but even more so when it takes someone who has devoted their life and career to helping others overcome health difficulties.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with Dr Ayache’s family, friends, colleagues and patients, both past and present, at this very sad time.”