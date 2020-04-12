Crowds lined the streets back in July 2014 as some of the world's best cyclists raced across Essex.
The Tour de France made its way across the county on a route heading to London.
The famous race passed through Finchingfield, Wethersfield, Shalford, Great Saling, Rayne and Chelmsford.
We've had a look back in our archives to bring you some pictures from the day.
Sunshine welcomed the dozens of riders who took to the course.
And residents hailed it a success with businesses seeing a huge boost.
