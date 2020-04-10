THREE hospices used by children in north Essex have been given an enviable rating following a meticulous inspection from a healthcare watchdog.

Milton, The Treehouse and The Nook, which are all part of the East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices group, provide support to young people from across Essex and Suffolk who have life threatening or life limiting illnesses.

The hospice premises were all inspected by scrutineers from the Care Quality Commission, which governs the health and social care sectors.

The results of the visits have now been collated within a published report and all three of the facilities have been ruled to be offering outstanding services.

At Milton, in Cambridgeshire, inspectors noted the staff’s commitment to ensuring the emotional and physical needs of patients were met, while promoting a level of dignity.

The employees were also praised for how they supported the children’s families and relatives and made sure they too felt truly cared for and in secure hands.

The Treehouse, which is located in Ipswich, managed to land its outstanding rating as a result of how it planned and delivered vital care and treatment to children.

The hospice’s managers were also celebrated within the report for how they ensured staff thoroughly followed the national, and evidence-based, guidance.

Dedicated workers at The Nook, in Norwich, were highlighted by inspectors for the way they treated families and patients with compassion, and privacy when necessary.

Patients at The Nook were also said to be encouraged to live every day at the facility to the fullest, and staff worked tirelessly to minimise distress.

Tracy Rennie, acting chief executive for EACH, said: “I’m so proud of all our staff and volunteers.

“Everyone has a part to play in making sure children and families get the care they need.

“This huge achievement is testament to their commitment to be the best and I’d like to take this opportunity to publicly thank them.

“This has been wonderful news to receive in uncertain times and I’d like to thank our supporters who continue to support us at this time.”

East Anglia Children’s Hospices is now asking people to donate so it can continue to provide quality care during coronavirus.

Visit justgiving.com/campaign/each-covid19 to donate.