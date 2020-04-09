A KARAOKE singer and party DJ has helped to lift spirits while the country is on coronavirus lockdown by leading a sing-along in the street.occasions in his spare time.

Talented Ted decided to use his ability to put a smile on people’s faces by taking to his driveway armed with only a sound system, microphone and a backing track.

Performing songs which spanned the decades for just under three hours, he also streamed the show on social media for people to enjoy from the safety of their own homes.

Ted said: “I thought it would be a nice thing to do, to set it all up, on a sunny day, and just sing to everyone, play some dance tunes, and lift the morale.

“I love to entertain, and I enjoy doing it and I think that comes across to people and helps keep them positive.

“There was a lady in a wheelchair who came out and she was just singing the whole time. Seeing that really made me feel happy and made it all worth it.

“We’re all in the same boat, and everyone is staring at the same walls and the days all blend together, so I think it is important everyone to do the best they can to help.”

Ted is currently in self-isolation for three months due to suffering with diabetes and is, therefore, among those considered to be most at risk should he contract the virus.

Nonetheless, he is determined to remain in good spirits and hopes that the pandemic will help to stop people from taking everything for granted.

He said: “What is happening is obviously a terrible thing.

“Everyone’s life is upside down and it is horrible to think of people dying.

“But, if nothing else, hopefully it will turn out to be a good thing and maybe sometimes we need something like this to happen to realise just how lucky we are.

“People seem be being nicer now and enjoying their families more, and I have never wanted to be back driving a dust cart more in my life.

“When we come out the other side of this, I think we will see a far different world.”

To follow Big Ted’s Big Karaoke sing-alongs search Ted Townsend on Facebook.