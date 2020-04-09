A FURTHER nine people have died after contracting coronavirus at the trust which runs Colchester Hospital, new figures have shown.

At the last count 57 deaths had been confirmed at the East Suffolk and North Essex Trust but that has now risen to 66.

According to the data from NHS England the nine deaths were recorded across four days at the trust.

One occurred Last Thursday, two on Saturday, one on Monday and five on Tuesday.

As yet there are no new deaths recorded for Wednesday, the most recent data available.

Nick Hulme, Chief Executive for East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We can confirm that six patients, one in their 90s, three in their 80s and two in their 70s, all of whom had underlying health conditions, have sadly passed away at Colchester Hospital.

"Three patients have sadly passed away at Ipswich Hospital, two in their 90s and one in their 80s all of whom had underlying health conditions. They had all tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patients’ families and loved ones at this difficult time.”

Anglian Community Enterprise has confirmed two deaths as a result of Covid 19 - one at Clacton Hospital and one at the Fryatt Hospital in Dovercourt.

In total there have now been 354 deaths at the trusts which serve Essex - a rise of 85 on the day previously.

Elsewhere in Essex, 90 people have died at Princess Alexandra Hospital, in Harlow, while 55 have died at Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford.

At Basildon Hospital, 86 people with the virus have died, while 48 have lost their lives at Southend Hospital.

At the Essex Partnership Trust, which runs mental health services in the county, seven patients with Covid-19 have died.

The totals reported each day may not include all deaths which occurred on that day or on recent prior days due to the time it takes for figures to be reported.