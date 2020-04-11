The British Veterinary Association has said cats should be kept indoors if they live in an infected households or where people are self-isolating.

The announcement followed a misleading report that all cats should be kept inside.

But BVA has explained this advice is only in relation to cats in infected households or where people are self-isolating.

BVA President Daniella Dos Santos said: “It’s incredibly important that information and advice for the public is clear.

“We are not advising that all cats are kept indoors. Only cats from infected households or where their owners are self-isolating, and only if the cat is happy to be kept indoors.

"Some cats cannot stay indoors due to stress-related medical reasons.

“There have been a tiny number of cases of Covid-19 in animals and in all cases, it is likely that the transmission was human to animal.

"There is no evidence that pets can pass Covid-19 to their owners.

“From the small number of cases it appears that dogs do not show symptoms, but cats can show clinical signs of the disease.

“It is also the case that animals can act as fomites, as the virus could be on their fur in the same way it is on other surfaces, such as tables and doorknobs. That’s why our main advice for pet owners continues to be to practise good hand hygiene.

“And, as a precaution, for pet owners who have Covid-19 or who are self-isolating we are recommending that you keep your cat indoors if possible, during that time.

“It is very important that people don’t panic about their pets. There is no evidence that animals can pass the disease to humans.”

For further information visit www.bva.co.uk/coronavirus