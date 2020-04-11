AS the leader of Tendring Council, Neil Stock is responsible for making some of the toughest political and societal decisions within the district.

By spearheading cabinet conversations on everything from high street funding to wheelie bin roll-outs, he holds a huge influence over thousands of lives.

Having the weight of a district on his shoulders is demanding but a responsibility he is proud of.

But it does not come without pressure which only tightens its grip when scrutiny intensifies.

When policies work well, of course, Mr Stock is the first in line for recognition - as was demonstrated when he was honoured with an OBE in 2017.

But as the figurehead of the council’s decision making, he is also the bullseye on the community’s dartboard when residents are left disgruntled.

Mr Stock is, however, only human and it is his own experiences which have helped mould him into the leader he once thought he was too shy to become.

Born in Yorkshire, Mr Stock spent three-and-a-half years of his childhood living on a pig farm before moving following his father’s sudden redundancy.

Initially there was talk of the family of six moving to the rugged coastlines of Wales, or even North America, but in the end, they settled on Dunmow in north Essex.

“You take your childhood for granted, I guess, and you assume yours is normal,” he said.

“It’s only when you are older do you the realise people had different upbringings to you.

“I remember us going to Scotland, as my dad was interviewing for a job there, and then there was also talk of moving to Wales or Canada.

“I don’t know why we didn’t end up moving to those places, but my life would have turned out a lot differently if we had.”

After his parents and three siblings settled into their new home, Mr Stock attended Rodings Central Primary School and then Helena Romanes Comprehensive School.

In his secondary school years, however, he was far from the star student you might expect him to have been, given what he has gone on to achieve.

He would often hide at the back of classrooms alongside his friends and just mess around and admits he had a strong disdain for the educational system and his teachers.

He said: “I could have been academically successful if I put my mind to it but I hated school, I didn’t enjoy it at all, and I honestly couldn’t wait to get out.

“I wasn’t a good student and I am sure there are many teachers who I imagine don’t have fond memories of me.

“I just felt like I was dumped in there and I got lost in the system. It was uninspiring, and this was when teachers could do whatever they wanted.

“My maths teacher, Mr Hinton, was quite inspirational and I did like him, and I liked doing maths, but he was a terrifying person.”

After school, Mr Stock went on to to study at a sixth form college in Chelmsford, which he thought might change his view on education.

But after the small motorbike he used to travel back and forth bled him financially dry within just two weeks, he decided to quit the college and earn money instead.

He landed a job in London at the age of 17 working as a post boy for Standard Life before becoming a motor insurance broker until he was 23.

He said: “I had a pretty good wage but it wasn’t a very fulfilling job and at the time, we were only a few years away from the internet and the death of the whole industry.

“So, I got out at a good time and decided my career was going nowhere so I applied to study a combined technology degree at Anglia Ruskin University.

“I had no A-levels or industrial experience, but I managed to blag my way on to the course. I look back now and chuckle because I don’t know how I did it.”

Unlike his approach to school, at university Mr Stock got his head down and worked hard. He listened intently and took notes on everything during the three-year course.

Shortly after graduating with a 2:1, and despite his memories of his school years, Mr Stock became a maths teacher and moved to Colchester.

But after just four years of teaching, he walked away from the profession when he married his wife Sarah Candy in 1998, and the pair took over the reins at Harlequin.

Mr Stock, 52, still runs the bespoke garment manufacturing business from his home in Little Bromley today alongside being the leader of Tendring Council, but Sarah is, sadly, no longer by his side.

Six years ago, in April 2014, Sarah, a mother of three, who also once sat on the cabinet at Essex County Council and Tendring Council, died of cancer.

She had suffered a series of strokes which went undiagnosed and within a matter of months she died.

Mr Stock said: “It was a very unpleasant experience and it was difficult for all of us to deal with. She died on the Saturday, and on Monday the children went back to school.

“We just had to plough on really and get through it – we have survived and my children are good at keeping me sane.

“She was intellectually challenging, incredibly bright and had a fierce intellect. She was a powerful person.”

Along with Sarah, Mr Stock joined the Conservative Party in the year before the couple got married, shortly after Labour’s Tony Blair came into power.

At the time, the couple were perplexed as to why he was so popular with the public, which motivated them to sign up and challenge the status quo.

In the 1990s, Mr Stock said Conservative Party members were subjected to fierce criticism.

“I suppose I had always considered myself political and I had strong views and opinions,” he said.

“But when Tony Blair came into power, I knew I had to get involved and do my bit. I was shocked and horrified at the idea of a Labour Government.

“I didn’t like his smugness and felt he was insincere, but everyone thought he was the new Messiah. I didn’t like him, but I do respect the job he did – he changed politics.

“It was a funny time because we would go to dinner parties and people would say we were Tories and they expected us to be baby-eating monsters.”

A few years later, having stood for seven elections without success, Mr Stock finally became a councillor for Tendring in 2003 and became council leader six years later.

He stepped down as leader in 2012, before reprising his role in 2015 – a position he has held ever since but one he thought he would never be able to succeed in.

“I remember seeing Margaret Thatcher become Prime Minister and that was clearly a ground-breaking moment,” he said.

“She was an amazing person to watch being interviewed or speaking in public, because I didn’t know how she could handle all those tough questions.

“I was far too shy to think I would ever do anything like that, but then in my final years of school we would do a lot of debating and that is how I cut my teeth really.

“It is very easy to criticise the opposition for the sake of it but doing that gave me a better insight into both sides of an argument.”

After initially struggling to become an elected councillor, Mr Stock’s services to local government were recognised in 2017 when he was awarded an OBE.

He visited Buckingham Palace for the ceremony where Prince Charles presented his medal and briefly spoke to him about the work of a council.

The man who stood before the royal was a far cry from the uninterested schoolboy of yesteryear, but as he suggests, there are some things you just can’t plan.

“My role as leader has never been more in-demand but you never know what is around the corner,” he said.

“The council is needed more than ever and I believe local government is the fourth emergency service because we are best placed to help people.

“Politics is a funny old thing and you couldn’t plan a career in politics. In fact, I strongly steer my kids away from getting a job doing it.”