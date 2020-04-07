AN adored partner and father has died from coronavirus - the day after testing positive with the infection.

Dean Greenaway, 63, had moved to Point Clear, St Osyth, from London 18 years ago.

The hard-working handyman, however, had spent the last three years of his life in a care home in Ipswich following an operation which left him with brain damage.

Mr Greenaway, who was a keen fisherman, was admitted to Ipswich Hospital after displaying symptoms associated with Covid-19.

According to his partner of 24 years, Michelle Joyce, he tested positive for coronavirus on March 29, before tragically dying the next day.

Miss Joyce, who had two children Kayleigh and Jamie with Mr Greenaway, has now paid to tribute to her partner and urged people not to flout the rules put in place by the Government to fight the pandemic.

She said: “I was heartbroken when he passed.

“He was such a lovely man and I will really miss him.

“He loved fishing and supported Manchester United Football Club. He worked as a bricklayer and painter and decorator.

“I want people to realise how serious coronavirus is and I urge everyone to please, just stay at home.

“Rest in peace solider, until we meet again.”

In addition to being looked after at the care home, Miss Joyce also played a pivotal part in caring for Mr Greenaway right up until his final moments.

Her daughter, Jodie Buckmaster, who was also close to Mr Greenaway, has now praised her mum for the way in which she dedicated her life to the man she loved.

“My mum has lost a piece of her heart,” she said.

“Kayleigh and Jamie, I know your hearts are broken right now, but our mum will get you through this.

“She is our rock, our hero and our everything.

“I wish I could just take the pain away.

“Everytime Dean was admitted to hospital, my mum was always by his side.

“She did everything for him.

“He was a lucky man and he knew that - this world needs more people like my mum in it.”

Mr Greenaway also leaves behind a daughter, Aimee, and son, Dean.